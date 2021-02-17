FIL Ltd Has $264.61 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,877 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.04% of Dollar Tree worth $264,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $108.14. 26,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.