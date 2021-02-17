FIL Ltd Has $304.29 Million Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

FIL Ltd increased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.59% of QIAGEN worth $304,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,007 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,120,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 905.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 52,449.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 658,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.