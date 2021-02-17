FIL Ltd Has $453.71 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $453,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

TSM stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,395,762. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $708.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

