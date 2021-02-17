FIL Ltd Has $513.65 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.34% of Texas Instruments worth $513,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.63. 134,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

