FIL Ltd Has $618.70 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.01% of CGI worth $618,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of CGI by 40.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.64. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.