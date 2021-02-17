FIL Ltd Has $639.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220,388 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned 2.46% of Sun Life Financial worth $639,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

