FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Infosys worth $368,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,629,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $48,793,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 357,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,644,220. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.