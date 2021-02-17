FIL Ltd Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.26% of Pembina Pipeline worth $294,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 23,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

