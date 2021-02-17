FIL Ltd Increases Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.95% of Bilibili worth $264,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Bilibili by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bilibili by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.12. The stock had a trading volume of 133,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

