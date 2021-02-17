FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.95% of Nutrien worth $259,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after purchasing an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,188. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 333.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

