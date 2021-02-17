FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,156 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 2.85% of Franco-Nevada worth $681,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

FNV stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,559. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

