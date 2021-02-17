FIL Ltd Purchases 14,969 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.39% of Linde worth $533,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

