FIL Ltd Purchases 4,110,503 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 2.5% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FIL Ltd owned about 1.97% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $2,019,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,743. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

