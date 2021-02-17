FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.7% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 3.17% of Trip.com Group worth $591,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 81,030 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 497,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 68,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

