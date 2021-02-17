FIL Ltd Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.33% of Applied Materials worth $259,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 298,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,689. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

