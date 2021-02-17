FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.56% of Workday worth $324,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.61.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $269.31. 31,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,286. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

