FIL Ltd Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,544,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 898,982 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 1.98% of Imperial Oil worth $276,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 318,734 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $6,466,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Imperial Oil by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

