FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,261 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.28% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $248,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.56.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.76. 66,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -739.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $157.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

