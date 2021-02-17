FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603,630 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.55% of Canadian National Railway worth $431,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. 25,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

