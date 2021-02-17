FIL Ltd Sells 2,230,235 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,063,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230,235 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.51% of Darling Ingredients worth $234,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,851 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978 in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. 28,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,545. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $72.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

