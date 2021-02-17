FIL Ltd Sells 3,202,671 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,203,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,202,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.35% of BCE worth $521,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,154. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

