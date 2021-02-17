FIL Ltd Sells 4,248,376 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455,762 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,248,376 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $524,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. 145,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,694. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

