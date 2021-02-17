FIL Ltd Sells 5,083,648 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,083,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.91% of Fortis worth $363,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,665,000 after acquiring an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,182,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,774,000 after acquiring an additional 226,101 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortis by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 154,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,801. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.