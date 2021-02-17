FIL Ltd Sells 94,809 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,809 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.62% of The Cooper Companies worth $288,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.07.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,925. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $391.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

