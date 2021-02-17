FIL Ltd Sells 971,388 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,074,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 971,388 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.7% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FIL Ltd owned about 5.25% of Suncor Energy worth $1,343,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after acquiring an additional 697,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,861,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 609,389 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 449,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

