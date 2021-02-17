FIL Ltd Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488,470 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.6% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FIL Ltd owned 0.46% of Alibaba Group worth $2,894,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 99,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.29. The company had a trading volume of 393,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,468,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $725.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

