FIL Ltd Trims Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,694 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 4.35% of BRP worth $252,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BRP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.04. 3,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

