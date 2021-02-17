FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,096,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 221,258 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.57% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $253,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after acquiring an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. 43,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,532. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

