FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,726 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FIL Ltd owned 2.00% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $626,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.71. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

