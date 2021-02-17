Financial Comparison: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) versus Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everi and Rush Street Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $533.23 million 2.34 $16.52 million $0.28 51.79 Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi -21.25% -474.12% -5.18% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Everi and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 6 1 3.14 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75

Everi presently has a consensus price target of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.23%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Everi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Everi beats Rush Street Interactive on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; player loyalty platform; and EveriCares for socially conscious ticket redemption. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rush Street Interactive

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

