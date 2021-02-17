Financial Contrast: Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) vs. The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Littlefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littlefield has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Walt Disney and Littlefield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 1 7 23 0 2.71 Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $178.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.32%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than Littlefield.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and Littlefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney -4.38% 4.05% 1.83% Littlefield N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Walt Disney and Littlefield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 5.17 -$2.86 billion $2.02 92.25 Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Littlefield has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Littlefield on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

Littlefield Company Profile

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

