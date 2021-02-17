Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 591,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,182,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 13.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,478 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period.

SLYV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

