Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.79. 3,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $128.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

