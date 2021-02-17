Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,062 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,328,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.89. 165,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,717,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.