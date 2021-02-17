Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,772 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. 171,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,449,907. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

