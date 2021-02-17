Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 77,051 Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. 3,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,480. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $159.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.