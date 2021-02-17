Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,391. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.23.

