Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys Shares of 84,611 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,236,000.

VUG traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $265.93. 17,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,151. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

