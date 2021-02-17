Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.13% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 12,264,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,352,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,614,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 316,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,833,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

HTRB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $43.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.