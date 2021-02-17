Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $5.61 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 248.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,762. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.