Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Invests $8.15 Million in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VAW traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $161.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.79. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.