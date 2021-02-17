Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,763. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.