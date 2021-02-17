Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $332.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,012,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.21.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

