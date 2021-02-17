Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,798,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.78. 47,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $125.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

