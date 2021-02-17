Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,242. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $94.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.