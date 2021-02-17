Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 419,256 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,181,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. 25,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

