Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 46,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $47.56.

