Financial Survey: Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) vs. Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.01 million ($21.58) -0.89 Zogenix $3.65 million 346.24 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -5.82

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zogenix. Zogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eledon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zogenix 0 3 5 0 2.63

Eledon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.99%. Zogenix has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.97%. Given Zogenix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Zogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Zogenix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.49% -30.52% Zogenix -8,758.48% -53.91% -36.49%

Volatility & Risk

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zogenix beats Eledon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). It also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases. It also developing MT1621, an investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d). Zogenix, Inc. has collaboration with Tevard Biosciences to advance novel gene therapies for Dravet Syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

