FIO Protocol (FIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.52 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00032024 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 742,501,154 coins and its circulating supply is 219,309,301 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.