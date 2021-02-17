Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10. 222,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 277,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of C$107.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Get Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) alerts:

Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) (CVE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$31.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fiore Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold Ltd. (F.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.